President Tokayev congratulates King of Sweden on National Day

In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the country’s impressive achievements in advancing the sustainable development agenda, introducing innovations, and expanding international cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted the high level of Kazakh-Swedish relations, expressing confidence in their further strengthening for the benefit of the peoples of both nations.

The Head of State wished King Carl XVI Gustaf and the friendly people of Sweden prosperity and well-being.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his greetings to King Frederik X of Denmark on the national holiday, Constitution Day.