President Tokayev congratulates Danish King on Constitution Day
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday extended his greetings to King Frederik X of Denmark on the national holiday, Constitution Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The President of Kazakhstan noted the special significance of this holiday for the Danish people as a symbol of democratic values, social harmony, and sustainable development.
The Head of State also expressed confidence in the further strengthening of Kazakh-Danish relations in the spirit of friendship and mutual support.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Frederik X continued success in his responsible state duties and the friendly people of Denmark well-being and prosperity.
Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan and Denmark are expanding their partnership in the mining industry.