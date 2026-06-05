President Tokayev congratulates Danish King on Constitution Day

The President of Kazakhstan noted the special significance of this holiday for the Danish people as a symbol of democratic values, social harmony, and sustainable development.

The Head of State also expressed confidence in the further strengthening of Kazakh-Danish relations in the spirit of friendship and mutual support.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Frederik X continued success in his responsible state duties and the friendly people of Denmark well-being and prosperity.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan and Denmark are expanding their partnership in the mining industry.



