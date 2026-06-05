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    President Tokayev congratulates Danish King on Constitution Day

    17:40, 5 June 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday extended his greetings to King Frederik X of Denmark on the national holiday, Constitution Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev congratulates Danish King on Constitution Day
    Photo source: Akorda

    The President of Kazakhstan noted the special significance of this holiday for the Danish people as a symbol of democratic values, social harmony, and sustainable development.

    The Head of State also expressed confidence in the further strengthening of Kazakh-Danish relations in the spirit of friendship and mutual support.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Frederik X continued success in his responsible state duties and the friendly people of Denmark well-being and prosperity.

    Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan and Denmark are expanding their partnership in the mining industry.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Denmark Kazakhstan and Europe Foreign policy Akorda Presidential Residence Holidays
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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