Kazakh president extends birthday wishes to Turkmen counterpart

In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that under the leadership of Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is confidently pursuing a path of development and progress, achieving impressive results in consolidating statehood, advancing socio-economic modernization and enhancing its standing on the international stage.

“We value your personal contribution to strengthening the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership with the aim of bringing multifaceted interstate cooperation to new heights,” the president of Kazakhstan emphasized.

The head of state wished the president of Turkmenistan inexhaustible energy and continued success in his responsible work for the benefit of the brotherly people of Turkmenistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had extended congratulatory messages to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Armenia’s independence.