President Tokayev congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

In his message, the Head of State expressed confidence that the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Morocco, built on traditional friendship and mutual support, would continue to grow steadily for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

Tokayev wished King Mohammed VI continued success in his responsible duties and extended his best wishes for prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Morocco.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Kazakhstan's men's épée team on winning gold at the 2026 World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong, China.