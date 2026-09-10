President Tokayev congratulates King Haakon VIII of Norway on accession to throne

In his message, Tokayev described the event as a significant milestone opening a new chapter in the centuries-old history of the Norwegian monarchy.

This momentous event opens a new chapter in the centuries-old history of the Norwegian monarchy - an enduring symbol of continuity, unity and an integral part of national identity. I am confident that your dedicated service will contribute to the further development of the country and the well-being of its people, reads the message.

The Kazakhstani president also expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Norway would continue to strengthen and develop.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Norway had held a traditional funeral ceremony on Wednesday for King Harald V, who had died on August 28 at the age of 89.