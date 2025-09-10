President Tokayev congratulates Kazinform INA on 105th anniversary

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to the agency’s staff, which was read out by his Aide and Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay.

Photo credit: Kazinform

For more than a century, the Agency has made an invaluable contribution to the development of domestic media. By providing timely information to citizens about key global events, Kazinform has been chronicling the country’s history for over 100 years. Journalists, who left their mark on the life of the Agency, have always been distinguished by patriotism and dedication to serving the interests of the people, Tokayev said in his letter.

The Kazakh President noted that today’s team follows in the footsteps of their mentors by raising pressing social issues.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The Agency has become an influential international media outlet broadcasting in several languages. Its publications are regularly cited by global outlets, which is a clear recognition of its credibility, noted the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to the Agency’s staff and wished them continued success in their work, which he said plays an important role in building a Just Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was reported this year Kazinform International News Agency celebrates 105 years of reporting.