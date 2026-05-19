Kazakhstan's Supreme Mufti urges against price hikes ahead of Eid al-Adha

The Supreme Mufti emphasized that Eid al-Adha is not only a religious holiday but also a spiritual celebration that strengthens unity, harmony, and mercy in society.

"In this regard, I call on all entrepreneurs across the country not to raise livestock prices, to take into account the social situation of the population, to offer affordable prices, and, where possible, to provide discounts on food products people consume daily," he told a press briefing at the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

Qazinform reported earlier that the leaders of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi.