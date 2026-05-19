EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan's Supreme Mufti urges against price hikes ahead of Eid al-Adha

    04:28, 19 May 2026

    Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly, called on entrepreneurs not to raise livestock prices ahead of Eid al-Adha, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Meat
    Photo credit: Darya Averchenko/Qazinform

    The Supreme Mufti emphasized that Eid al-Adha is not only a religious holiday but also a spiritual celebration that strengthens unity, harmony, and mercy in society.

    "In this regard, I call on all entrepreneurs across the country not to raise livestock prices, to take into account the social situation of the population, to offer affordable prices, and, where possible, to provide discounts on food products people consume daily," he told a press briefing at the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

    Qazinform reported earlier that the leaders of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi.

     

    Kazakhstan Religion Astana Society
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All