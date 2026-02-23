EN
    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakh children’s team on historic hockey victory

    15:17, 23 February 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the children’s hockey team, Astana Team, on their sensational victory at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament in Canada, Qazinform News Agency quotes President’s Advisor - Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Aibek Smadiyarov as saying.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    he Head of State emphasized the Kazakh team’s triumph as a landmark event in Kazakhstan’s sports history.

    Photo credit: hockeydreams.kz/Instagram

    He praised the team’s skill and determination, noting their ability to defeat Canada, the birthplace of hockey, in a tough final match.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the young athletes to believe in themselves, train diligently, and strive for new achievements.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Mikhail Shaidorov on his Olympic win.

