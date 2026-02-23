President Tokayev congratulates Kazakh children’s team on historic hockey victory
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the children’s hockey team, Astana Team, on their sensational victory at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament in Canada, Qazinform News Agency quotes President’s Advisor - Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Aibek Smadiyarov as saying.
he Head of State emphasized the Kazakh team’s triumph as a landmark event in Kazakhstan’s sports history.
He praised the team’s skill and determination, noting their ability to defeat Canada, the birthplace of hockey, in a tough final match.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the young athletes to believe in themselves, train diligently, and strive for new achievements.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Mikhail Shaidorov on his Olympic win.