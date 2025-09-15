President Tokayev congratulates Kazakh boxers on their World Championships titles
07:00, 15 September 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Kazakh boxers who claimed gold medals at the World Boxing Championships held in Liverpool, England, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President highlighted Alua Balkibekova, Aida Abikeyeva, Torekhan Sabyrkhan, Natalya Bogdanova, and Aibek Oralbay have continued the triumphant march of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team at the World Championships in Liverpool.
"I wish all sportsmen success," the President’s Instagram account reads.
As written before, Team Kazakhstan wrapped up the World Boxing Championships with 7 gold medals.