EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakh boxers on their World Championships titles

    07:00, 15 September 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Kazakh boxers who claimed gold medals at the World Boxing Championships held in Liverpool, England, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakh boxers on their World Championships titles
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President highlighted Alua Balkibekova, Aida Abikeyeva, Torekhan Sabyrkhan, Natalya Bogdanova, and Aibek Oralbay have continued the triumphant march of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team at the World Championships in Liverpool.

    "I wish all sportsmen success," the President’s Instagram account reads.

    As written before, Team Kazakhstan wrapped up the World Boxing Championships with 7 gold medals. 

     

    President of Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All