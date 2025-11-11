EN
    President Tokayev congratulates Karol Nawrocki on Poland’s Independence Day

    10:05, 11 November 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to his Polish counterpart President Karol Nawrocki on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations, personally and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, to Karol Nawrocki on Poland’s national day – Independence Day.

    In his message, the Kazakh leader noted that Kazakhstan sees Poland as a key partner in the European Union and Eastern Europe, and highly values ​​the dynamic development of cooperation between the two nations.

    The Akorda press service said in a statement the President also expressed confidence that thanks to joint efforts, bilateral ties will develop consistently, being infused with new content and practical results. 

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Karol Nawrocki success in his responsible activity, and the friendly Polish people – the wellbeing and prosperity.

    As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday met with Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Poland Independence day Europe
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
