President Tokayev congratulates Karol Nawrocki on Poland’s Independence Day
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to his Polish counterpart President Karol Nawrocki on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, Akorda reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations, personally and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, to Karol Nawrocki on Poland’s national day – Independence Day.
In his message, the Kazakh leader noted that Kazakhstan sees Poland as a key partner in the European Union and Eastern Europe, and highly values the dynamic development of cooperation between the two nations.
The Akorda press service said in a statement the President also expressed confidence that thanks to joint efforts, bilateral ties will develop consistently, being infused with new content and practical results.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Karol Nawrocki success in his responsible activity, and the friendly Polish people – the wellbeing and prosperity.
As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday met with Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov.