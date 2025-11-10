Kazakhstan recovers KZT112bln in funds after audits

During a meeting, focusing on the institution’s activities for 9 months this year and plans for 2026, Smailov said that 18 large-scale audits involving 32 trillion tenge, which is more by 22.8 trillion tenge than in the same period of last year, were carried out.

President Tokayev was briefed that 112 billion tenge was returned to the state. To address violations and shortfalls identified, 96 recommendations and nearly 800 directives that are binding were sent to the Government and auditing entities. 42 audit materials were forwarded to law enforcement agencies.

The Head of State was informed that the Supreme Audit Chamber had introduced an information system with the automation of audit process at all stages as part of the institution’s digitalization push.

In 2026, Supreme Audit Chamber plans to conduct around 40 audits, focusing on areas such as support for domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers, investment attraction, road development, operations of Kazakhtelecom and KazPost joint-stock companies, the Interior Ministry’s Committee of Criminal and Executive Systems, state information policy, and so on.

In conclusion, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of specific instructions aimed for continuous improvement of state audit in the country.

