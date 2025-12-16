EN
    President Tokayev congratulates José Antonio Kast on his election as President of Chile

    10:22, 16 December 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory message to José Antonio Kast on the occasion of his election as President of Chile, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, the Kazakh leader expressed his confidence that Chile will continue its dynamic development and strengthen its role on the global stage.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished José Antonio Kast success in his responsible activity, and the friendly people of Chile – the wellbeing and prosperity.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Independence Day of Kazakhstan. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Chile Latin America
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
