President Tokayev congratulates José Antonio Kast on his election as President of Chile
10:22, 16 December 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory message to José Antonio Kast on the occasion of his election as President of Chile, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his message, the Kazakh leader expressed his confidence that Chile will continue its dynamic development and strengthen its role on the global stage.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished José Antonio Kast success in his responsible activity, and the friendly people of Chile – the wellbeing and prosperity.
