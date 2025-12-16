President Tokayev congratulates José Antonio Kast on his election as President of Chile

In his message, the Kazakh leader expressed his confidence that Chile will continue its dynamic development and strengthen its role on the global stage.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished José Antonio Kast success in his responsible activity, and the friendly people of Chile – the wellbeing and prosperity.

