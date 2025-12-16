Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Kazakhstanis

In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh President noted this holiday holds special significance for the Kazakhstani people, who made a voluntary and definitive choice in favor of the country’s sovereign path of development.

Independence is above all else! Firmly adhering to this principle is our historical responsibility to past and future generations. Thanks to unity, mutual support, and the creative labor of our citizens, as well as stability and harmony in society, Kazakhstan has achieved notable success in strengthening its Independence. The world around us is changing rapidly, entering a new historical era filled with complex challenges but also new opportunities. In these conditions, as a young and progressive nation, we must look ahead with optimism and hope, unite and work together to enhance our country’s competitiveness and standing on the global stage, and transform Kazakhstan into a prosperous state, reads the congratulatory message.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said he is assured that the large-scale reforms currently being implemented will lead the country to success. By consistently following a strategic course of comprehensive modernization, we will build a Just, Strong, Clean, and Safe Kazakhstan, he added.

Previously, it was reported on December 16, Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day, one of the country’s main national holidays.