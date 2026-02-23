President Tokayev congratulates Japanese Emperor Naruhito on birthday

The Head of State expressed confidence that the multifaceted cooperation based on the bonds of friendship and mutual support will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of the two nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Emperor Naruhito success in all his endeavors and extended wishes of well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan.

