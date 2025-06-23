President Tokayev congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg on National Day

In his congratulatory letter, the Head of State pointed out that the holiday symbolizes unity and common aspirations of the people of Luxembourg as well as the country's significant achievements in fields such as finance, digital innovation and green technology.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg success in his responsible activity and the friendly people of Luxembourg further prosperity.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to hold an expanded meeting of law enforcement agencies today.