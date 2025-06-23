EN
    President Tokayev congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg on National Day

    13:00, 23 June 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today extended greetings to Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg on the occasion of the National Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory letter, the Head of State pointed out that the holiday symbolizes unity and common aspirations of the people of Luxembourg as well as the country's significant achievements in fields such as finance, digital innovation and green technology.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg success in his responsible activity and the friendly people of Luxembourg further prosperity.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to hold an expanded meeting of law enforcement agencies today. 

    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
