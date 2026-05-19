Kazakhstan, Denmark expand partnership in mining industry

During the talks, the parties reviewed prospects for further deepening cooperation with one of the leading international engineering companies in the mining and cement industries.

The parties also discussed the implementation of the company’s project to expand its service center in Karaganda, aimed at modernizing and significantly amplifying service infrastructure for mining enterprises in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The total investment volume amounts to approximately 15 million US dollars.

Chairman Ospankulov noted that the project is regarded as an example of long-term industrial partnership focused on equipment supply, production localization, and transfer of modern technologies.

Discussing the upcoming opening of the company’s service center, the interlocutors highlighted the wide range of services to be provided, including manufacturing and refurbishment of equipment components, repair and modernization of mining equipment, assembly and maintenance of units and components, as well as engineering and technical support for mining and metallurgical enterprises.

Photo source: Kazakh MFA press service

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing the dialogue and further expanding win-win cooperation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the 22nd meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan.