President Tokayev congratulates children on International Children's Day

Happy International Children's Day! Our common duty is to empower youth through quality education and strong moral values. The state ensures all conditions for children’s comprehensive development. I wish each of them a happy childhood and a bright future! — Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) June 1, 2025

Kazakhstan is celebrating the International Day for Protection of Children today. The holiday, traditionally celebrated on June 1 in many countries including Kazakhstan, serves as an important reminder of the need to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of children - including their rights to life, health, education, family care, and protection from violence worldwide.

As previously reported, a wide range of events is being held in Astana, Almaty, and other regions. Residents and visitors can enjoy festivals, competitions, challenges, concerts, performances, and more. Additionally, on June 1, metro rides in Almaty are free for children under 14.