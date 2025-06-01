Children’s Day in Kazakhstan: International legacy, local action, and family fun

History of the Day

In the aftermath of both world wars in the 20th century, millions of children were left orphaned, homeless, or forced into life on the streets. In 1925, an international conference in Geneva brought attention to the need for global responsibility in protecting children. It was during this meeting that the idea of a dedicated day for children’s protection was first introduced.

After World War II, the issue gained renewed urgency. In 1949, the Women’s International Democratic Federation formally established the day. By the next year, the United Nations endorsed the initiative, and countries around the world began to celebrate June 1 as International Children’s Day.

The day aims to draw global attention to children’s rights and the challenges many still face, including war, poverty, disease, violence, and lack of access to education.

Child protection efforts in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1994, using it as a foundation for national child protection laws. The Constitution guarantees the protection of family and childhood, while the Law on the Rights of the Child secures essential rights such as health, education, and dignity. The Family Code also includes specific provisions to protect minors.

Photo: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

The Ministry of Education oversees child protection through its dedicated Committee for the Protection of Children’s Rights. Each year, consistent efforts are undertaken to create a safe and supportive environment for every child.

Kazakhstan is implementing a comprehensive plan through 2025 to prevent violence against children and promote their well-being. This includes the “DosbolLike” national anti-bullying program, the opening of 14 psychological support centers, and the introduction of the nationwide 111 child protection hotline. In April 2024, legislation was passed to strengthen protections against violence and support women and children more effectively.

The country has also introduced a mentorship program to support orphans and children without parental care. More than 300 mentors have already been matched with children in 17 cities across the country. Since 2022, regional commissioners for children’s rights have been operating in 20 regions of Kazakhstan.

The government is also addressing digital safety and school nutrition. In the 2023–2024 academic year, over 1.6 million children have received free school meals. Starting February 1, 2024, every Kazakhstani child has been allocated $100 from the National Fund into their pension accounts, which can later be used for housing or education.

Photo: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Schedule of celebrations

This June 1, a variety of events will take place in cities across Kazakhstan, including Astana and Almaty. The Kazinform News Agency correspondent shares a list of events in Astana, citing the press service of the akimat:

On June 1 and 2, the family festival "Böpe Fair" will be held in Zhetisu Park from 10 AM.

From June 2 to 10, a daily show program for children with karaoke, dance battles, games, and competitions will be organized in the amusement park near the Ailand CSO.

At 6:30 AM on June 1, the participants of the charity run "Charity Samruk Marathon—2024" will start in the Triathlon Park.

On June 1 and 2, the festival "Creative Summer" will be held on the city square from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

On June 1 at 3 PM on Arbat there will be a karaoke "Kara, oky." Young participants will be able to perform popular songs on stage.

On June 1, the children's festival of creativity and sports will be held throughout the day at the capital's amphitheater.

At 11 AM on June 1, a festive concert for children will be held in the Prigorodny residential area.

A concert with a show program and animators for children will begin at 2 PM in the Aigyrzhal square in the Urker residential area.

Festive concerts will be held in open areas in all five districts of the capital.

The Zhastar Theater invites young spectators to L. Tolstoy's fairy tale "Buratino" at 11 AM and 12:30 PM.

On the same day, at 3 PM, a festive concert will be held on the pontoon stage on the embankment of the Esli River.

On June 2, the "Erekshe Alem" bike ride will be held along the Koshy-Ilyinka bypass road from 9 AM to 1 PM.

The Symphony Orchestra of the Capital Philharmonic will perform a charity concert, "Balalardan Balalarga Bazarlyk"; the ethno-memorial complex "Map of Kazakhstan" Atameken" will hold an Open Day; and the Gorky Russian Drama Theater invites you to a screening of Suponin's fairy tale "Koza-Dereza."

At the initiative of the district akimats, trips to the cinema, museums, and theaters will be organized for children from low-income families in honor of the holiday.

Several new courtyard spaces will be officially opened in the districts of the capital for Children's Day.