    President Tokayev congratulates Canadian Governor General Mary Simon on Canada Day

    15:59, 1 July 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Governor General of Canada Mary Simon on the occasion of the national holiday – Canada Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh leader highlighted that this remarkable day demonstrates the unity and solidarity of the Canadian people as well as serves as the basis for the nation’s sustainable development and the high standard of living for citizens.

    The Head of State wished the Governor General of Canada success in her responsible activity and the people of Canada – the wellbeing and prosperity.

    Earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered greetings to his counterpart President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on his country's Independence Day. 

