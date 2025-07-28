President Tokayev congratulates Aigerim Altynbek on her win in international opera contest

“Your success which demonstrated Kazakhstan’s culture to the entire world and reflected the recognition of international experts, is of great importance. You have worthily represented our country and national culture at the global stage. I am confident that new achievements await you in the future!”

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh opera singer Aigerim Altynbek took first place at the Concorso Lirico Internazionale di Portofino (CLIP), an esteemed international opera competition held in Portofino, Italy.

Aigerim Altynbek is a laureate of several international vocal competitions. She previously won an opera singing contest in Italy, took third place at the Nikolay Gyaurov Competition in Modena, and received the Mirella Freni special prize.