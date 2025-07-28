Kazakh opera singer wins first place at prestigious international competition in Italy

This year’s edition gathered participants from over 50 countries. More than 200 applications were submitted, of which 92 vocalists were selected for live auditions. Following a selection process, 22 singers advanced to the semi-finals, and only 10 reached the final round.

“For me, this was a truly special experience, and I believe that even greater achievements lie ahead. I’m immensely grateful to everyone who supported me on this journey,” the singer shared in a social media post.

As the winner was announced, Dominique Meyer, President of the Jury and Executive Director of the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne, highlighted: “The winner received the highest number of votes from the jury in every round, she gave an exceptional performance.”

Aigerim Altynbek is a laureate of several international vocal competitions. She previously won an opera singing contest in Italy, took third place at the Nikolay Gyaurov Competition in Modena, and received the Mirella Freni special prize.

Altynbek was also selected for the prestigious La Scala youth program, where she will train for two years. Just last month, she also shared the stage with José Carreras during his farewell world tour concert in Astana.