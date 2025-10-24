President Tokayev confers Al Farabi and Akhmet Baiturssynuly State Awards
09:14, 24 October 2025
The Head of State signed a decree on awarding the 2025 Al Farabi Science and Technology Award and the 2025 Akhmet Baiturssynuly Award in the Humanities, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
It was written before, on the eve of the Republic Day, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree awarding state honors to a wide range of Kazakhstani citizens for their outstanding contributions to the country’s socioeconomic, cultural and spiritual development, strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the nations.