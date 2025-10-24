Kazakh President awards citizens in honor of Republic Day

The President awarded them for their outstanding contributions to the country’s socioeconomic, cultural and spiritual development, strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the nations.

Among them are veterans of labor, skilled workers and industry professionals, businessmen, scientists and healthcare workers, military personnel and law enforcement officers, sportsmen, artists, and cultural figures.

The Head of State awarded the Barys Order, I Degree, Barys Order, II Degree, Barys Order, III Degree, Parasat Order, Dostyq Order, II Degree, Kurmet Order, Yel birligi Order, Yenbek Danky, III Degree, Dank Order, II Degree, Aibyn Order, I, II, III Degrees, Yerligi ushin medal.

Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded mining and agrarian industry reps the Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title.