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    President Tokayev condoles with Nigeria over plane crash

    15:51, 7 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his heartfelt condolences to the President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu in regard to the human casualties resulting from the crash of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft in Ondo State, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    President Tokayev condoles with Nigeria over plane crash
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President of Kazakhstan conveyed words of sympathy to the families and close ones of the deceased.

    Earlier, it was reported that Nigeria had declared three-day mourning after military jet crash.

    Nigeria Plane crash Akorda Presidential Residence President President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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