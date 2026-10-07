President Tokayev condoles with Nigeria over plane crash
15:51, 7 October 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his heartfelt condolences to the President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu in regard to the human casualties resulting from the crash of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft in Ondo State, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The President of Kazakhstan conveyed words of sympathy to the families and close ones of the deceased.
Earlier, it was reported that Nigeria had declared three-day mourning after military jet crash.