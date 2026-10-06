Nigeria declares 3-day mourning after military jet crash

Earlier, he extended his condolences to the families of 25 passengers and 7 crew members and ordered a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.

As it was reported, the military aircraft crashed near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

According to Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, the aircraft disappeared from radar at about 09:13 am local time on October 5, and attempts to establish radio communication were unsuccessful. The plane disappeared while en route from Benin to Lagos. Later, it was confirmed that the aircraft had crashed and that the wreckage had been located.