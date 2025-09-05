Finland announces intention to join declaration in New York on two-state solution

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen wrote on her page on X that the initiative led by France and Saudi Arabia represents the most significant international effort in years to create conditions for a two-state solution.

In a press statement, the minister noted that Finland is committed to recognizing the State of Palestine at some point in the future, though no specific date has been set.

She added that Finland’s accession to the declaration aligns with the Finnish government’s report on foreign and security policy, which was unanimously approved by parliament.

Earlier, in early August, Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed his readiness to recognize a Palestinian state should the government put forward such a proposal.

However, presidential powers are limited, with foreign policy conducted in close cooperation with the government.

Several countries, including France and Canada, have pledged to recognize the State of Palestine in connection with the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly scheduled for this month.

Earlier, it was reported Belgium is to recognize Palestine, impose restrictions on Israel.