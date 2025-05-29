President Tokayev comments on presidential term in Kazakhstan

“Over the past few years, Kazakhstan has undergone profound economic and institutional reforms. Our goal is clear: to build a more diversified, inclusive, and future-ready economy – one where growth is not just sustained, but shared,” the President said.

He noted that the country had taken nation-building efforts to get modernized Kazakhstan and to make sure it will definitely become Just and Fair.

“Through a nationwide referendum, we have amended our Constitution and reformed the key institutions of power. We moved away from a “super-presidential” system towards a presidential republic with consolidated system of checks and balances – based on the concept of a “Strong President - Influential Parliament and Accountable Government.” I firmly believe that this concept remains the most appropriate model for Kazakhstan’s political system. We have enacted a limit of a single, seven-year term for president. This unprecedented step in Kazakhstan and even beyond, from my point of view, will make my country politically safer, economically more vibrant, and more civilized as a society. I am convinced that President is a state-manager hired by his people for certain term, in our case for seven years,” he emphasized.

“I also firmly believe that no further development is possible without functional system of protecting human rights reflected by the concept of “Law and Order”. We acknowledge that our reforms are taking place in a highly fragile geopolitical environment. But as the saying goes, “the road will be mastered by the walking one” - we will not deviate from this strategic path, reforms will be continuously carried out,” he added.

“Despite global headwinds, our economy grew by 5.1% in 2024. Foreign direct investment reached record levels. Freight through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route surged 62%. Yet our vision is not measured in numbers alone. These reforms aim to create a new social contract – one where prosperity becomes a public dividend,” the President concluded.

Previously, the President said that middle powers should be ready to shoulder more multilateral responsibility.