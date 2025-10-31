President Tokayev commends business engagement in higher education development
Addressing the 2nd International Forum of Strategic Partners in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted active involvement of business in the development of higher education and university science in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
“One of our companies has funded the opening of a branch of the Russian Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology in Taraz. Another company, in partnership with a foreign university, is planning to launch an institution specializing in mining. We have high hopes for the activities of the MGIMO branch in Astana, for which a separate building will be built. In recent years, major businesses in Kazakhstan have increasingly supported universities and scientific research. A system of collaboration between researchers and industrial enterprises is being created in our country. A promising step in this direction could be the creation of technology transfer offices at the leading universities and research centers across Kazakhstan,” said the President.
Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is participating in the 2nd International Forum of Strategic Partners titled “Kazakhstan is a territory of academic knowledge” held in the Kazakh capital. The event brought together the heads of leading foreign universities and representatives of international rating and accreditation agencies.