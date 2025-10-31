President Tokayev commends business engagement in higher education development

“One of our companies has funded the opening of a branch of the Russian Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology in Taraz. Another company, in partnership with a foreign university, is planning to launch an institution specializing in mining. We have high hopes for the activities of the MGIMO branch in Astana, for which a separate building will be built. In recent years, major businesses in Kazakhstan have increasingly supported universities and scientific research. A system of collaboration between researchers and industrial enterprises is being created in our country. A promising step in this direction could be the creation of technology transfer offices at the leading universities and research centers across Kazakhstan,” said the President.