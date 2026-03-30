President Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting to review new Security Strategy

During the meeting, a report was made by the Government on the achievement of key indicators, as well as information was presented by heads of government agencies concerned regarding key areas.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State highlighted the need to further address issues of public, economic, ecological, water, and food security in the context of the geopolitical situation.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the draft of the National Security Strategy of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2026-2030. The Strategy is intended to become one of the key components of the state planning system, outlining the main approaches to addressing major challenges expected over the upcoming five-year period.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin presented information on priorities, target indicators, and mechanisms for managing strategic risks in the medium term.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the adoption of the new Constitution marks a new stage in the development of statehood, ensuring reliable protection of Kazakhstan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Strategy, in turn, aims at safeguarding constitutional principles while creating conditions for the country’s stable and progressive development.

The Head of State stressed the importance of effectively implementing tasks related to protecting national interests; ensuring defense capability; increasing the level of protection for citizens, the environment, and the information space; strengthening cybersecurity measures; and reducing risks in the socio-economic sphere.

President Tokayev also set the task to accelerate the development of a program aimed at creating favorable conditions for attracting qualified foreign specialists to the country in key sectors such as the economy, technology, and education.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev enacts the Civil Protection Mechanism for Turkic States.