President Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting on energy resilience

The meeting saw reports made by energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, and a number of heads of government agencies.

The Kazakh President said that in today's reality, energy security ensures independence and economic resilience, noting that the country’s existing resources are generally enough for self-sufficiency in electricity. He also stressed that growing demand requires rational and efficient use of resources.

The meeting also highlighted the need to develop domestic maneuvering capacities. Alongside the development of gas generation and energy storage, hydropower’s potential remains relevant.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State also pointed to the importance of broad implementation of water conservation technologies across agriculture, industry, and other economic sectors.

Special attention was placed to address scientific-technological and personnel challenges facing the sector. Training of skilled personnel for the development of a scientific research base for hydropower was also highlighted.

Following the meeting, the Government and regional governors were assigned with specific tasks, including addressing systemic issues in order to ensure resilience of the country’s energy sector.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree approving the Concept of Development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan till 2030 titled as "Unity in Diversity."