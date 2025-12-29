President approves Kazakhstan People's Assembly development concept till 2030
12:25, 29 December 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree approving the Concept of Development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan till 2030 titled as "Unity in Diversity," Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Concept aims at further development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, with the consideration of new principles and approaches to the consolidation of society and ensuring public harmony and nationwide unity.
On April 24, President Tokayev addressed the 34th session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana.