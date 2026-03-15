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    President Tokayev casts his vote in Constitutional Referendum

    11:57, 15 March 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in voting at the nationwide referendum on the draft of the new Constitution at polling station No. 51, located in the Palace of Schoolchildren, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev casts his vote in Constitutional Referendum
    Фото: Акорда

    After casting his vote, the President held a briefing for local and foreign mass media.

    President Tokayev casts his vote in Constitutional Referendum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Addressing the journalists, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted an exceptional importance of the referendum for the nation’s development.

    President Tokayev casts his vote in Constitutional Referendum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    “The Constitution is truly a historic document that guarantees the rights and freedoms of our citizens, and therefore holds exceptional importance. The new Constitution affirms the territorial integrity, Independence, and Sovereignty of our nation. The Constitution adopted in 1995 has fulfilled its role. Our country has lived under that document for 35 years, but time does not stand still. The moment has come to adopt a new Fundamental Law. I also actively participated in its drafting, personally proposing the wording of the preamble and several other provisions. I am confident that the new Fundamental Law will serve the interests of the country and its future,” he stated.

    President Tokayev casts his vote in Constitutional Referendum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    After then the President answered a number of questions, concerning the main goals and objectives of the constitutional reform, as well as on international agenda.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that as of 10:00 am, voter turnout in the republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was at 19.21%.

    President of Kazakhstan Referendum Reforms Political Reform Politics Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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