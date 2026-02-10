President Tokayev calls for tougher safeguards against cybercrime

In his remarks, the Head of State noted that in the context of digital transformation, it is citizens who become the most vulnerable link.

“Massive leaks of personal data, online fraud, and the use of artificial intelligence in criminal schemes – these are new realities both abroad and in our country,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President emphasized that measures are already being taken in the country to counter cybercrime. In particular, the Agency for Financial Monitoring and other law enforcement bodies are working to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. As the Head of State noted, thanks to the work of the National Anti-Fraud Center, fraudulent operations against 90,000 citizens were prevented.

“I instruct the Government, together with relevant agencies, to thoroughly study approaches to ensuring cybersecurity and protecting citizens’ data on a comprehensive basis,” he said.

On top of that, the President reminded that the need to protect personal digital data must be enshrined at the constitutional level.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had ordered total digitalization of tax system.