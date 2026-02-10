President orders total digitalization of tax system

He said it at the Government’s extended meeting today.

The President highlighted that the new tax-fiscal policy should focus on sustainable development of the economy and improvement of people’s well-being.

Tokayev said that according to the Ministry of Economy, through the introduction of the new taxation regime for the self‑employed, the number of official taxpayers has increased by more than 180,000.

In addition, according to government estimates, as a result of the tax reform, this year's budget will receive additional 4.4 trillion tenge.

"The plans are certainly encouraging, but I emphasize: the intended targets must not be achieved through unjustified tax pressure or unreasonable burdens on business. I believe that significant potential for budget replenishment lies in effective tax administration. Therefore, it is imperative to urgently ensure the full digitalization of the tax system," instructed the Head of State.

Earlier, the President instructed the Government to create a National Center for Job Transformation.