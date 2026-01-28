President Tokayev calls for new approach to Financial Monitoring Agency’s operations

The Kazakh President congratulated the Agency’s personnel on their professional holiday – the Financial Monitoring Agencies Day. The Head of State said that the Agency, which was established five years ago in a time of large-scale transformations in the country, has been successfully handling the tasks assigned.

In general, much work has been done in such a short period of time, significant experience has been gained. As of now, the Agency has established itself as a self-supporting body, playing a key role in the economic and national security system. This is a direct result of your efforts and dedication to duty, said the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged a fundamentally new approach to work amid rapid advances in digital technologies and artificial intelligence, while pointing to ambitious goals and large-scale work ahead.

"There are threats to national security, in case law enforcement agencies, including the Financial Monitoring Agency, fall behind in terms of technology," warned the Kazakh President.

The large-scale adoption of digital approaches and artificial intelligence systems in the Agency’s operations is an urgent and critically important task. It is obvious that effective work is impossible without it. Today, the confrontation between law enforcement agencies and the criminal world has moved into the technological domain. Criminals have begun to actively use artificial intelligence. To keep pace with the times, we are obliged to act proactively and make well-considered decisions. Relying on the best digital solutions, law enforcement agencies - through their systematic and active efforts - are called upon to ensure the speed and quality of the transformations being carried out in the country. This is especially important amid Kazakhstan’s large-scale economic transformation, said Tokayev.

