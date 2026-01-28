President congratulates Global Teacher Prize Top-50 finalist Tatyana Beloussova

“This high recognition is the result of your long-standing creative work dedicated to the upbringing and education of a younger generation. Our shared goal is to build an intellectual nation. The state consistently undertakes measures to elevate the status of teachers and provide them with comprehensive support,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Tatyana Beloussova, a chemistry teacher at School-Lyceum #95 in Almaty, was named a finalist for the prestigious Global Teacher Prize 2026.

According to the Almaty Akimat (City Hall), Beloussova is a holder of the Educator-Master professional category and the winner of the Kazakhstan National Teacher Prize 2024. Her candidacy underwent a rigorous multi-stage selection process, ranging from the initial application and submission of supporting materials to expert evaluation and the final selection.

The official Top 50 list was released on December 15, 2025. The final award ceremony will take place in Dubai from February 1 to 5, 2026, during the World Education Summit.