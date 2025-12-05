President Tokayev calls for improving business climate in Kazakhstan

The Head of State reminded that in his Address to the Nation, he emphasized the importance of launching a new investment cycle. Today, competition for markets and capital is intensifying worldwide. According to UNCTAD, global foreign direct investment flows are experiencing a significant slowdown.

He noted in 2024, investment in the real sector of the global economy fell by 11%, to 1.5 trillion US dollars. In other words, for the second consecutive year, global investment volumes keep declining.

The main reasons are growing geopolitical tensions and the fragmentation of global supply chains. He stressed that’s why Kazakhstan must improve its conditions for doing business. This is a task of special importance that the Government must address.

President Tokayev previously noted that Kazakhstan’s GDP is forecast to exceed 300 billion US dollars for the first time.

