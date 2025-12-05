Kazakhstan’s GDP to exceed USD 300 bln for first time, President

The Head of State stressed competitive business is the backbone of any state. It is expected that this year Kazakhstan’s economic growth will exceed 6%, the highest indicator in the last decade. Moreover, GDP is forecasted to surpass 300 billion US dollars for the first time.

The President emphasized that the country prioritizes infrastructure development and economic diversification.

The Head of State said the Government must actively work to increase exports of finished products since Kazakhstan has already achieved certain successes in this area.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan introduces Order of Meyirim to honor philanthropic entrepreneurs.