    President highlights need to enhance cooperation with authorities, NGOs in addressing disabled persons' problems

    12:56, 14 August 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today Astana city’s Ombudsperson  Bayan Zhalmaganbetova, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President receives Human Rights Commissioner for Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The meeting centered around the issues related to the human rights protection and creation of favorable conditions for disabled persons.

    Bayan Zhalmaganbetova reported to the President on the situation in human rights sphere and put forward a number of proposals.

    The President reminded of signing a special decree endorsing the Action Plan on Human Rights and Rule of Law in December 2023. He also emphasized key role of the Ombudsperson and her representatives in effective implementation of this document.

    The Head of State thanked Bayan Zhalmaganbetova for her active civiс position and highlighted that her work in Astana serves as an example for other regions, which imposes special responsibility upon her.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with the local mayor’s office and ministries in addressing the problems of disabled persons and in the development of interaction with non-governmental organizations.

    Human rights Astana Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
