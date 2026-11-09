President Tokayev briefed on OpenAI and Qazaq Tili Society joint project

Rauan Kenzhekhanuly informed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that the International Qazaq Tili Society is focusing on three core priorities: improving Kazakh teaching methodologies, expanding Kazakh-language digital content, and integrating the language into emerging technologies.

The President was briefed that as part of a joint project with OpenAI, the Society has compiled a 14-billion-token text corpus and gathered 12,000 hours of audio data.

Kenzhekhanuly noted that over the past three years, the society has dubbed 13 popular feature films from Disney, Pixar, and Sony studios into Kazakh for theatrical release.

He also provided updated information on the Qazaq Tili Endowment Fund, which has accumulated 824 million tenge.

Commending the International Qazaq Tili Society's efforts, the Head of State wished the team success in fulfilling their upcoming goals.

The President emphasized the importance of fully leveraging artificial intelligence for Kazakh language learning and teaching, and translating scientific literature.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a ceremony at Akorda honoring the medalists of the XX Asian Games and the V Asian Para Games.