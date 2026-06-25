President Tokayev awards state honors to media workers
16:00, 25 June 2026
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday honored media workers on the occasion of Mass Media Workers’ Day, the country marks on June 28, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
President Tokayev handed over state awards to a group of media workers in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of domestic journalism.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated journalists and media professionals on the occasion of Mass Media Workers’ Day.