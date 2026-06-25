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    President Tokayev awards state honors to media workers

    16:00, 25 June 2026

    Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday honored media workers on the occasion of Mass Media Workers’ Day, the country marks on June 28, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda. 

    President Tokayev presents awards to media workers
    Photo credit: President Tokayev presents awards to media workers

    President Tokayev handed over state awards to a group of media workers in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of domestic journalism.

    President Tokayev presents awards to media workers
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev presents awards to media workers
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev presents awards to media workers
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev presents awards to media workers
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev presents awards to media workers
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev presents awards to media workers
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev presents awards to media workers
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev presents awards to media workers
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev presents awards to media workers
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev presents awards to media workers
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated journalists and media professionals on the occasion of Mass Media Workers’ Day.

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Mass media Journalism Awards
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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