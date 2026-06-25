President Tokayev awards state honors to media workers

President Tokayev handed over state awards to a group of media workers in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of domestic journalism.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated journalists and media professionals on the occasion of Mass Media Workers’ Day.