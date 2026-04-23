President Tokayev awards Omani Deputy PM Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said Order of Dostyq
21:13, 23 April 2026
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded visiting Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said with the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st class, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyq, 1st class, was awarded to Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said in recognition of his significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman, as well as promoting ties of friendship between the two peoples.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received on Thursday Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Oman Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said.