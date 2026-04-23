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    President Tokayev awards Omani Deputy PM Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said Order of Dostyq

    21:13, 23 April 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded visiting Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said with the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st class, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.  

    President Tokayev awards Omani Deputy PM Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said Order of Dostyq
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyq, 1st class, was awarded to Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said in recognition of his significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman, as well as promoting ties of friendship between the two peoples.

    President Tokayev awards Omani Deputy PM Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said Order of Dostyq
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received on Thursday Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Oman Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Oman Awards Kazakhstan and Oman Middle East Politics
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