President Tokayev awards Omani Deputy PM Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said Order of Dostyq

Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyq, 1st class, was awarded to Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said in recognition of his significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman, as well as promoting ties of friendship between the two peoples.

Photo credit: Akorda

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received on Thursday Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Oman Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said.