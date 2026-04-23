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    Kazakhstan and Oman seek to strengthen bilateral ties

    21:00, 23 April 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received on Thursday Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Oman Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    Kazakhstan and Oman seek to strengthen bilateral ties
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Oman is a long-standing and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world, and that the country is firmly committed to strengthening comprehensive cooperation.

    Our bilateral ties are growing stronger in both political and economic spheres. I express my gratitude for your personal commitment to enhancing our relations. Taking this opportunity, I would like to convey my sincere greetings and deepest respect to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. We look forward to His Majesty’s visit to Astana, said Tokayev.

    Kazakhstan and Oman seek to strengthen bilateral ties
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In turn, the Omani Deputy Prime Minister thanked the Kazakhstani President for the warm welcome and reaffirmed Oman’s intention to further deepen interstate relations.

    Kazakhstan is a very beautiful country with a rich cultural heritage. It is a great honor for me to convey to Your Excellency the best wishes of His Majesty. Relations between our countries were established back in 1992. We were among the first Gulf Cooperation Council countries to establish diplomatic ties with Kazakhstan. We share close contacts across many areas, including culture, trade, economy, and tourism. We hope to further strengthen cooperation in these fields, said Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said. 

    Kazakhstan and Oman seek to strengthen bilateral ties
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakhstani leader once again expressed support for the people of Oman during the current challenging situation in the Middle East and noted Oman’s strong international reputation as a country actively contributing to peace and regional stability.

    Kazakhstan and Oman seek to strengthen bilateral ties
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The sides discussed in detail prospects for expanding Kazakhstani-Omani trade and economic cooperation, with particular focus on energy, metallurgy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and digitalization. They also emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President meets with the chairwoman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Oman Middle East Politics
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