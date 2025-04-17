President Tokayev awards Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan Dostyk Order
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan extended congratulations to Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan and all Orthodox Christians on Easter set to be celebrated this Sunday, April 20, Akorda reports.
During a meeting on Thursday, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the key role the Orthodox Church plays in promoting traditional and family values, upbringing the younger generation and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the country.
President Tokayev awarded the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 1st Degree, to Metropolitan Alexander, honoring the latter’s 15-year service in Kazakhstan and contribution to strengthening peace and accord.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received the copies of credentials from the ambassadors of seven countries.