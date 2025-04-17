President Tokayev awards Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan Dostyk Order

During a meeting on Thursday, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the key role the Orthodox Church plays in promoting traditional and family values, upbringing the younger generation and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the country.

President Tokayev awarded the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 1st Degree, to Metropolitan Alexander, honoring the latter’s 15-year service in Kazakhstan and contribution to strengthening peace and accord.

