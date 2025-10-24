Kazakhstan's public and creative figures presented with state awards

By the Decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, several public figures and representatives of the creative community were honored with state awards for their significant contribution to the country’s political and socio-economic development and their social activism.

The Order of Barys, 2nd Degree, was awarded to Orazaly Sabden, member of the National Kurultai, public figure, and Doctor of Economics. The Order of Barys, 3rd Degree, was presented to Leilo Beknazar, actress of Kuanyshbayev Kazakh National Music and Drama Theater.

The Order of Parasat was presented to actor and Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bekzhan Turys, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Dauletalin, First Vice-Rector of Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Dilyara Kaidarova, and actor of the Kazakh National Drama Theater named after Mukhtar Auezov, Berik Aitzhanov.

The Order of Qurmet was conferred upon Maksat Nuraliyev, Director of the Alatau Theater of Traditional Art; Asker Piriyev, Honorary Chairman of the Ahıska Turkish Ethnocultural Association; Irina Simonova, Director of the State Academic Russian Theater for Children and Youth named after Natalia Sats; and writer and journalist Saken Sybanbai.

The Medal “For Distinguished Labor” was granted to Kazbek Dautaliyev, Chairman of the Public Council of the Almaty Region; Karlygash Zhamankulova, President of the Adil Soz International Foundation for the Protection of Freedom of Speech; Adilkhan Kopabayev, Head of Public Policy and Government Affairs for Central Asia + Armenia at Apple Inc.; Aizhan Temerbayeva, Rector of the Eurasian Technological University; and education expert Anuar Unaibekov.

The honorary title of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan was awarded to poet Serikzat Duissengazy, Head of the Astana Branch of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union Bauyrzhan Uteuliyev, zhyrshy (traditional singer) and kuishi (instrumentalist) Berik Zhussupov, traditional performer Tolganbai Sembayev, film producer Kuralai Anarbekova, and composer Kairat Bayekenov.

During the ceremony, Erlan Karin congratulated the awardees on the upcoming Republic Day, noting that the state awards symbolize the high recognition of citizens’ labor achievements by both the state and society.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded outstanding citizens, hailing their contribution during the Republic Day ceremony today.