President Tokayev attends opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered his opening speech at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026.

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The forum's participants also include President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Syria Ahmed фl-Sharaa, President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Bećirović, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, and heads of other delegations.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) is an annual high-level international discussion platform. The event brings together political leaders, diplomats, experts, business representatives, media, and civil society.

Photo credit: Akorda

The forum also serves as an effective platform for bilateral and multilateral contacts, political consultations, and informal diplomacy.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the panel session on Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.