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    President Tokayev attends opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

    20:11, 17 April 2026

     Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 held in Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda. 

    President Tokayev attends opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered his opening speech at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026.

    President Tokayev attends opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The forum's participants also include President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Syria Ahmed фl-Sharaa, President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Bećirović, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, and heads of other delegations.

    President Tokayev attends opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) is an annual high-level international discussion platform. The event brings together political leaders, diplomats, experts, business representatives, media, and civil society.

    President Tokayev attends opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The forum also serves as an effective platform for bilateral and multilateral contacts, political consultations, and informal diplomacy.

    President Tokayev attends opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the panel session on Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Türkiye Politics
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