Kazakh President arrives at Awaza Congress Center
09:00, 5 August 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Awaza Congress Center to attend the official welcoming ceremony of the heads of delegations of the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Turkmenistan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov greeted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries is to be held in Turkmenistan between August 5 and August 8.
It was earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.