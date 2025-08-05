Kazakh President arrives at Awaza Congress Center

Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov greeted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries is to be held in Turkmenistan between August 5 and August 8.

Photo credit: Akorda

It was earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.