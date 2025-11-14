Kazakh farmers harvest 27 mln tons of grain in 2025

The Head of State emphasized that last year the country’s harvest hit a record high for the past decade. This year, Kazakh farmers harvested 27 million tons of grain. All the regions made significant contributions with Akmola region taking the lead by collecting a record 7.5 million tons of grain.

The President reminded he personally visited the region in September to observe the harvest campaign.

The Head of State highlighted over the past 10 years, Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output has more than doubled.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, currently, 37% of the population, or 7.5 million people, live in rural areas. He said agricultural progress is the development of villages, regions and the whole country at large.

In the first 10 months of 2025, Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6.4%.

Investments in the agro-industrial complex rose by over 20%, reaching 790 billion tenge since the beginning of the year.

Labor productivity in agriculture increased by 37.3% over the past three years.

He noted Kazakhstan ranks 32nd in the Global Food Security Index.

The President said Kazakhstan holds the sixth-largest pastureland and eighth-largest arable land area in the world. Kazakhstan has all the necessary resources and stressed the need to use these resources more efficiently. Over the past ten years, the country’s agricultural output rose by more than 2.5 times from 3.3 trillion to 8.3 trillion tenge. The goal is to double agricultural output again by 2030.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the National Development Plan has been adopted, outlining clear objectives and priorities calling for focused, high-quality work to achieve tangible results.

As stated previously, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is taking part in the II Forum of Agricultural Workers.