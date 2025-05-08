EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Otan Ana Monument

    11:27, 8 May 2025

    On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has laid flowers to the Otan Ana Monument in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President also observed a moment of silence to honor Kazakhstani warriors fallen in the war. The Presidential Orchestra performed the National Anthem of Kazakhstan. The Guard of Honor marched in front of the ceremony participants.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

