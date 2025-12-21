President Tokayev arrives at meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
19:08, 21 December 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Saint Petersburg to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State.