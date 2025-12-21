EN
    President Tokayev arrives at meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

    19:08, 21 December 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev arrives at meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
    Photo credit: Akorda

     President of Russia Vladimir Putin welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Saint Petersburg to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State.

    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan Russia President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
